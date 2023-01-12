Volkswagen rolls out new campaign

12 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

German automotive maker, Volkswagen, has announced a new campaign – #SafeLikeAVolkswagen – to remind the road why the brand is the safest on it. The campaign leverages the brand’s affinity for simplicity and human storytelling.

Conceptualised by the DDB Mudra Group, the clutter-breaking campaign is launched on the back of Volkswagen Taigun recently scoring a perfect five-star rating in Global NCAP’s crash tests. Taigun has become one of the first ever car models in India to achieve five stars, for both adult and child occupants’ protection.

Abbey Thomas, Head of Marketing and PR, Volkswagen India said: “Safety is at the core of Brand Volkswagen. We build our cars with lots of emotion and passion, the same goes for our communication; emotional and light hearted. Together with our creative team, we hope to deliver this very important messaging on safety in an interesting and engaging manner to our consumers”

Added Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group: “As a brand, Volkswagen has been built around human stories. It’s in the name of the brand itself. Therefore, we thought the best way to illustrate our safety features would be through examples of how we navigate our every day.”