Varun Katyal launches Clapboard – a content production startup

13 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Varun Katyal, ex-Ogilvy Creative Director, launches Clapboard, a digital-first content production startup. It is an automated content production platform to package advertising services as a SAAS offering. Using technology, Clapboard aims to create disruption in the creative services space and enable brands and agencies to produce film content in-house by way of an app

Said Katyal: “Clapboard is the first automated content production platform. It engineers the skill sets of an agency producer into AI form, giving brands direct access to best-in-class talent. An industry first, Clapboard makes content production democratic, transparent & super quick. It’s an agency-agnostic, brand content production platform that combines craft insight and technology to bring your creative work to life. Clapboard is an app, a transparent cost benchmarking tool, an aggregator of directors, cinematographers, actors and lots more. In its first offering, Clapboard helps brands and agencies line up full blown film crews with the click of just a few buttons. The app virtually assembles talent, generates 3 transparent quotations and gets brand teams PPM ready, all by the time one finishes a cup of coffee. It is a comprehensive ecosystem that automates the discovery and booking of talent, whilst gathering live data on availability and also automagically sorting out all the paperwork.”