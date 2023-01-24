Vantage Markets ropes in Supercar Blondie as Brand Ambassador

23 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Vantage International Group Limited (Vantage or Vantage Markets), multi-asset broker, unveils Alexandra Mary “Alex” Hirschi, known online as Supercar Blondie, an Australian social media celebrity, as its Brand Ambassador.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage, said: “We are truly excited to work with Supercar Blondie once again, in a greater capacity as our brand ambassador. Her adventurous attitude, tech-savvy, and global appeal makes her a perfect fit for us to raise Vantage’s brand awareness among younger and more discerning audiences. I know her unique presentation style will help demystify trading, and make it approachable and relevant for all.”

Alexandra Mary Hirschi says, “I am all for bringing exciting and transformative content to our audience. One of our key goals in 2023 is to empower our audience by providing accessible financial education materials. With that, I’m thrilled to partner with a market leader like Vantage to raise the bar on financial education and strengthen financial literacy for all. Vantage is a company with a big heart, and it’s exciting to see the impact we can make together.”