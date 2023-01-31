Van Heusen teams up with Paytm for PartyNite Metaverse

31 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Van Heusen, power dressing brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), has teamed up with PartyNite Metaverse to create a virtual performance space for the musical extravaganza called “Van Heusen Metaplay”.

When Chai Met Toast, Indian Pop band will be performing at their first ever music concert in the Metaverse. Fans and Viewers can RSVP for the event on Paytm Insider, style their avatars with the latest collections and ensembles from Van Heusen and experience the infectious and melodies energy of the virtual concert.

Speaking about this unique event, Abhay Bahugune, Chief Operating Officer-Van Heusen, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. said: “As an ever-evolving fashion brand that has always been anchored in innovation, we have not only entered this virtual space of Metaverse, but have also started creating next-gen retail experiences, with an aim of tapping into newer and more dynamic forms of engagement with our consumers. Fashion in the metaverse is poised to emulate what we already see in day-to-day life; it’s engaging to dress-up avatars and use fashion as a form of self-expression and personal status. This musical concert is just the perfect amalgamation of Fashion, Music and cutting-edge technology that we would like to share with our discerning consumers. We are also the first ever fashion brand to enter the Metaverse in India with such an immersive experience.”

Rajat Ojha, CEO, Partynite Metaverse added: “This is a truly unique event where entertainment and fashion are coming together for the first time on Metaverse. We worked on very interesting landscapes to mount the concert, it had to be swanky and NextGen to match up with the essence of the band and at the same time we had to integrate the brand experience seamlessly, in a fun way. The virtual concert along with shopping will make for wholesome entertainment for the audiences. The audience is not just going to enjoy the concert, they’ll be completely part of it. The focus on the audience is like never before and that’ll set the stage for PartyNite in 2023”.

Varun Khare, Business Head, Paytm Insider said, “Whether it’s a live event or digital event, offering unique experiences for the audience is massively important and has been our core. This time too, we have left no stone unturned in curating this extraordinary event that bridges the gap between the physical and digital space to deliver a truly shared experience like no other. We are happy to partner with Van Heusen and PartyNite for this one of a kind music and fashion event.”