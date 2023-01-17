UdChalo launches #salamveterans campaign

16 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

UdChalo, a consumer-tech company that exclusively serves the Indian defence forces and their dependents, announces its new campaign #salam veterans. The brand highlights the veterans’ contribution to society and unveiled a campaign to celebrate veteran’s days. Hosted by Param Veer Chakra awrdee, Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav, the series features five short films capturing and acknowledging contribution of veterans.

The 5 feature films on, Lt Col Tushar Ghate (Agriculturist and PhD holder in Nuclear Science), Col Micki Uberoi (Founder – President, Ghar Sant Ishwar Foundation), PRC (Pune Rehabilitation Center) members and Lt Col Patil Founder, Green Thumb. The ad films narrate the stories of the protagonists their struggles, their learnings while servicing in the forces and how that helped them influence and understand the needs of the society. This is the first time these veterans talk about their stories and the impact the have been able to create.

Talking about the campaign, Ravi Kumar, founder and CEO, UdChalo said, “The sacrifices every veterans and their families have made transcends any of our thoughts. To salute and honour this selfless sacrifices, #salam veteran campaign celebrates the unsung heroes that our nation has created. Through this campaign, UdChalo wants to inspire the nation to sit and reflect on the many freedoms that we enjoy in our country which has been possible only because of the uniform service men who have put the love of the nation before everything.”

Col DB Tingre, Head of Defence relations teams added: “The foundation of UdChalo is to service the defence fraternity and the veterans of India. We are fortunate to have worked with innumerable veterans with our in house Veteran’s placement programs and employing veterans within UdChalo teams. We are taken aback with their dedication and commitment towards work and there is so much to learn from them especially about discipline and being purposeful in the society.”