&TV and Mumbai Traffic Police join forces for Road Safety Week

17 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

The Mumbai Traffic Police has teamed up with &TV for Road Safety Week starting January 11-17. Road Safety Week is organised annually to promote awareness on road safety measures and rules. Popular actors from &TV serials Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) and Anita (Vidisha Srivastava), will reinforce numerous road safety measures like wearing helmets, seatbelts, no drinking and driving, among others.

Talking about Road Safety Week, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Shri Pravinkumar Padwal, said: “Road safety is one of the most important goals for the Mumbai Traffic Police and it is our constant endeavour to create safer streets for the citizens of Mumbai. In continuation of this endeavour, we are happy to partner with &TV to spread awareness of various safety measures and traffic violations. Through the use of their popular characters, we hope to positively influence Mumbaikars to take road safety very seriously, for themselves and the safety of others.”

On joining forces with the Mumbai Traffic Police for Road Safety Week, Vishnu Shankar, Chief Cluster Officer, &TV, Zing, Big Magic and Anmol, added: “The Mumbai Traffic Police has always been at the forefront when it comes to road safety and their campaigns have been outstanding. We at &TV are honoured to partner with them on the occasion of Road Safety Week and keep our roads and communities safer together. Angoori Bhabhi and Anita Bhabhi, who enjoy tremendous love from their fans, will be seen urging Mumbaikars to follow the safety rules in their unique style. Apart from the on-ground campaign in Mumbai, we have developed a microsite where people across the country can send personalised road safety videos to their loved ones.”