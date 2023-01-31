Tonic Worldwide bags digital mandate for Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers

By Our Staff

Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, Tonic Worldwide, a digital-first creative agency, has won the digital mandate for Waman Hari Pethe, a Mumbai based Jewellery brand founded in the year 1909 with a legacy of 114 years. Tonic Worldwide has come on board as the digital partner for the brand with a mission of growing the business through integrated brand communication.

Speaking on the new win, Chetan Asher, Co-founder & CEO, Tonic Worldwide, said: “We are excited to partner Waman Hari Pethe in its vision to reach the digital audience with WHP, the digital brand that will cater to the younger generation. This TG is increasingly getting more interested in the category. With our digital first approach to brands and the understanding of e-commerce funnels, we wish to put the brand in the TG’s top consideration. Our specialist arms GIPSI, Twip and Yellow Labs will play an important role along with our Media expertise in realising this vision.”

Added Dr. Aditya Pethe: “With this new venture we are looking at creating an online brand identity for WHP Jewellers that will have pan India resonance. Our aim is to expand The Waman Hari brand to include a larger group of patrons especially the younger generation through relatable and trending content. We are looking forward to this new journey.”