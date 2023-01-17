Tata Tea accelerates hyperlocal strategy with Media Monks

16 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Tata Tea has selected Media.Monks as its digital and content partner. This is further accelerate its Hyperlocal Strategy. Tata Tea’s hyperlocal marketing approach is to connect with its diverse customers through relevant digital content.

Adding to this, Kiran Ramamurthy, chief operating officer, Media.Monks India, said: “It is an honour to partner with Tata Tea. The assignment comes with a huge responsibility – to build on the amazing work that brands from the Tata Tea stable have been doing. It calls for creating in the digital universe, brand stories that resonate state by state through sharp local insighting. It will also be about using technology to bring these brand stories to life. We are excited to bring together content specialists from virtually every part of the country to work on this mandate.”