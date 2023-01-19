Tata Salt launches Republic Day campaign

19 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Tata Salt has launched a nationwide Republic Day campaign called Desh Ke Liye #HarSawaalUthega. With its 360-degree approach, the campaign aims to empower children by providing them with a one-of-a-kind platform to raise questions that could spark relevant conversations and nudge a societal change.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Deepika Bhan, President, Packaged Foods- India, Tata Consumer Products, said: “Children can really reframe our thinking! They question what we are willing to accept as the status quo and that challenge forces change. Desh Ke Liye #HarSawalUthega is a platform that endeavours to surface these real questions. We’ve received such insightful, provocative questions already and are enthused with the awareness and change the next generation is willing to imagine. Tata Salt is one of India’s most trusted brands, and we definitely want to partner this journey of fuelling an entire generation of kids to raise their questions and contribute to a better tomorrow.”

Speaking on the idea, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India added: “This is a very powerful platform that empowers the Children, the future of our country to ask relevant questions that will truly define the future of our country. This is an idea that not only interacts but gives voice to the children by hoisting their questions on the front page of leading national newspapers, so the whole country can see it. We believe that this idea will help children from across India voice their questions, hoist their questions and help shape a better tomorrow.”