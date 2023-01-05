Story Brews appointed PR agency for Vaishnavi Builders

By Our Staff

Story Brews Pvt Ltd communications agency has been appointed the official public relations agency for Vaishnavi Group, the Bengaluru-based real estate development company. Story Brews won the mandate after a multi-agency pitch. The work will involve media networking and public relations.

Additionally, the agency will assist Vaishnavi to form industry alliances across various forums and platforms and support the company in establishing thought leadership in the national market.

Commenting on winning the mandate, Natasha Gupta, Founder & CEO of Story Brews, said: “Story Brews is a trusted brand communications partner for leading corporates in the real estate, technology, financial services and e-commerce domain. With the objective of a robust promotion, Vaishnavi Group’s mandate is a remarkable addition to our services portfolio. We will work on external marketing through public relations and form industry alliances while brand building.”

Added Cyriac Joseph, Chief Marketing Officer, Vaishnavi Group: “We are happy to have partnered with Story Brews and its founder Natasha, who brings relevant industry experience and her expertise on board. The association will only strengthen our external promotion.”