SOTC Travel unveils new digital campaign

18 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

SOTC Travel launches its new brand campaign to roll out special offers and deals every week. Focusing on the preferences of the new age traveler, the Company has created an extensive range of experiential holidays across various themes and destinations starting at affordable prices. The brand film will be promoted in 8 languages.

Daniel D’souza President & Country Head – Holidays, SOTC Travel said: “At SOTC Travel, we take pride in our legacy of over 74 years with 5 million happy customers. Our new campaign reiterates our that ‘we are for holidays’, and so to cater to our new age customers we have created a short/crisp film that encapsulates how holidays leave a positive impact on a customer’s mind making them relive their favourite moments. The newer generation seeks experience led holidays at a great value proposition, thus to cater to our young customer segment we have created a dedicated page that offers thematic holidays with exceptional itineraries coupled with unique deals making them a great value proposition. We invite all our customers to book their much-awaited summer holidays with us.”