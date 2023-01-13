SkillArbitrage appoints Sunayani Ganguly as Content Marketing Head

13 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

SkillArbitrage, a subsidiary of Addictive Learning Technology Pvt Ltd, has appointed Sunayani Ganguly as Content Marketing Head.

Ganguly has over a decade of experience as an impact-oriented marketer with specialisation in copywriting. She has been a trusted advisor to a number of brands in helping them understand their voices and positioning. She was a co-writer (screenplay and dialogues) for the Bengali feature film Romantic Noy (2017) and the writer (story, screenplay, dialogue) for Dada Saheb Phalke Jury Mention winner Khur (2022). Her portfolio also includes published translations of Bengali classics.

Excited about her new role, she said: “I’m delighted to be part of SkillArbitrage, a unique concept that aims to connect talent in developing countries with life changing skills and global opportunities. This will truly add great value to the youth of the country.”