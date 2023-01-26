Sideways onboards Aditi Patwardhan as Chief Strategy Officer

25 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Sideways Consulting has roped in Aditi Patwardhan as the Head of Strategy.

Patwardhan has 25 years of Marketing and Advertising experience across businesses and agencies like Lowe Lintas, Leo Burnett, Mattel, DCW Home Products, International Bestfoods and Dabur India.

Speaking about the onboarding, Abhijit Avasthi, Founder, of Sideways, said: “Clients come to us for a variety of problem statements besides their advertising needs. Aditi has the experience and the curiosity to be an able partner to our creative, tech and industrial design teams to help them come up with impactful solutions. Her joining us will add more heft to the remarkable Strategy team at Sideways.”

Sonali Sehgal, Co-Founder, Sideways, added, “Aditi brings onboard a holistic strategic leadership having spent time both in Marketing and Advertising. Her drive for problem-solving across customer journeys, doing right by brand and enthusiasm of exploring the new aligned with us philosophically.”