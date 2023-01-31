Sideways ropes in Swati Balani as Creative Head of Digital

31 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Sideways agency has onboarded Swati Balani as Senior Creative Director in charge of its digital output.

After over three years in traditional advertising working with agencies such as Ogilvy, DDB, and Draft FCB, Balani switched to Digital with AutumnGrey. In just seven and a half years, she helped build a robust team there and delivered on the biggest brands across industries including ITC, Burger King, USL Diageo, Microsoft, P&G, PepsiCo, Aditya Birla amongst others.

On her appointment, Abhijit Avasthi, Founder, Sideways, said: “With digital being a mainstream lever in business now, we needed a solid experienced hand who understands the nuances of this domain and can impact visible outcomes . In Swati we found such a person – besides being an able team builder.”

Welcoming Balani to the team, Sameer Sojwal and Nilay Moonje, ECDs and Creative Heads of Sideways, added: “Swati joins the Sideways team to further strengthen our digital offering. She brings with her deep understanding of the digital world and the experience of handling multiple brands and teams across digital and mainline agencies. We are super happy to have her and look forward to seeing more Sideways thinking in the months to come.”