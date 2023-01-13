Shubman Gill & E-Gaming Federation launch drive for responsible play

13 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

E-Gaming Federation (EGF), an organization representing online skill gaming operators in India, launched ‘Asli Gamer’ campaign to promote responsible gaming practices among players. It onboards cricketer Shubman Gill and rapper Naezy to promote and encourage the adoption of responsible gaming practices.

Reiterating EGF’s commitment to player protection and responsible play, the thought-provoking campaign outlines the promising standards of responsible gaming aiming to educate players and protect them from any adverse consequences of online gaming.

Said Sameer Barde, CEO, E-Gaming Federation: “Player protection and Responsible gaming have been at the core of EGF’s self-regulatory standard for the past 4 years. For industry, we have always emphasized the importance of enabling and facilitating responsible gaming for the players and platforms that promote fair and transparent play. Our certified operators already implement our Code of Conduct meeting requirements that require features like daily monthly limits, self-exclusion, assisting vulnerable players, protecting player data, ensuring secure payments, and maintaining responsible marketing complying amongst other things. Whilst Industry continues to do its best, at the end of the day, responsible gaming also comes down to the individual. The ‘Asli Gamer’ campaign is our proactive approach to empower players with the knowledge and tools to ensure responsible gaming is top of mind for them. As the next step, we will also organize an awareness drive focused on the five principles of EGF’s ‘Responsible Play’ model.”