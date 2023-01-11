Second edition of ‘I Lead’ survey alunched

10 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

We have our views on the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry but must say that its PR & Digital Marketing National Council, one of the 150-plus Councils the association has, is superactive. The Council has launched the second edition of the ‘I Lead’ Women Leadership Survey. The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) have joined hands with WICCI to support this survey, notes a communique

Prof Akshaya Vijaylakshmi, Associate Professor, Marketing, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), has been onboarded as Knowledge Partner for the initiative. Said Prof Vijaylakshmi: “We talk about how it takes a village to raise a child but what we also need is an organization to come together to help a mother not just stay at work but also succeed and grow in the firm. This is just one example. The ‘I Lead’ Women Leadership Survey by WICCI aims to get a wholesome understanding of what organizations are doing to help women thrive. This survey is the much needed roadmap that we need for the future.”

Announcing the launch of the survey, Kavita Lakhani, National President of WICCI PR & Digital Marketing Council said, “It is a known fact that gender equality is key to unlocking greater chances for women to prosper at leadership positions. Through the ‘I Lead’ Women Leadership Survey, we will attempt to understand from CXOs of communications firms firstly on how much they believe in providing equal opportunities, equal respect and equal empowerment. Secondly what is their formula for an equal future – specific programmes, partnerships and policies within their organization – all designed to support women and to break down any barriers to recruitment, retention, development and leadership.” The survey can be taken on mobile. The survey link www.enswype.com.