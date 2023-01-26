Scarecrow M&C Saaatchi elevates Mustafa Kapasi to ECD

25 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Scarecrow M&C Saatchi has announced the elevation of Mustafa Kapasi to the role of Executive Creative Director (ECD). He has spent 7 years in Scarecrow and has handled an eclectic mix of brands including Future Generali, Adani Gas, Mahindra Trakstar, Wagh Bakri, Business Standard, Vimal, Spykar and many more.

Said Raghu Bhat, Co-founder of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi: “Mustafa is an exceptional human being who thoroughly deserves this promotion. He has a unique combination of creativity, resilience and a hunger for learning that sets him apart. What I’m most impressed about is his ability to adapt and re-invent himself in the ever-changing digital landscape, which is a testament to his commitment to always get better, at whatever he does.”

Added Manish Bhat, Co-founder of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi: “Mustafa is a true leader who can inspire, motivate and improve his team members. He is a great listener and his life experience allows him to come up with great insights in our conversations. One of his best qualities is that he inspires trust and has a fantastic work ethic, which is very rare to find. I wish and hope that Mustafa will continue to blossom in Scarecrow and create some more great campaigns.”