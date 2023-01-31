‘Recall of TV ads still the highest at 38%’

30 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Television is still the medium where brand advertising is noticed the most closely followed by digital. Axis My India, the consumer data insights company, has released its latest findings of the India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI), a monthly analysis of consumer perception on a wide range of issues. The report highlights that media consumption has increased for 20% of those surveyed. It further emphasises the significance of 5G and enhanced telecom connectivity for speeding up India’s digitization. The study also included a few pre-Union Budget questions.

The survey was carried out via Computer-Aided Telephonic Interviews with a sample size of 6100 people across 27 states and UTs. 65% belonged to rural India, while 35% belonged to urban counterparts. In terms of regional spread, 23% belong to the Northern parts while 27% belong to the Eastern parts of India. Moreover, 28% and 22% belonged to Western and Southern parts of India respectively. 69% of the respondents were male, while 31% were female. In terms of the two majority sample groups, 33% reflect the age group 36YO to 50YO and 30% reflect the age group of 26YO to 35YO.

Commenting on the CSI report, Pradeep Gupta, Chairman & MD, Axis My India, said: “Consumers are looking forward to various measures taken by the government towards fuelling a digital India. As per 22% of those surveyed, penetration of ‘all things digital’ (better digital banking, better internet security, 5G) is important for Indian economy. This is because more and more people are adopting the digital way of life. The gap between ads noticed in digital over television is also reducing even though TV continues its dominance when it comes to advertising recall. It is thus important for marketers to take note of the respective strengths of the new vs old forms of advertising while designing their overall media mix.”

On topics of current national interest ahead:

• According to Axis My India’s Pre-Budget CSI Survey 38% notice brand advertisements on TV while 32% notice ads on digital medium. In addition of those surveyed 51% have noticed advertisements atleast once (or more) on digital medium.

• The survey also threw light on factors that will help digitization in the Indian economy. Better banking network (view of 32%), better spread of telecom connectivity & 5G (view of 19%) and better Internet security (view of 18%) are considered important pillars of digitization.

Key CSI findings:

• Consumption of media (TV, Internet, Radio etc.) has increased for 20% of the families, which reflects a decrease by 1% from last four months where it has been consistent at 21%. The overall, net score, which was at -2 last month, reflects 0 this month.

• Mobility has increased for 9% of the families, which reflects an increase by 2% from last month. The overall mobility net indicator score, which was at +2 last month, has remained the same this month.

• Overall household spending has increased for 59% of families, increased by 4% compared to last month. The net score, which was +47, last month has increased by 5 to +52 this month.

• Spends on essentials like personal care & household items has increased for 40% of the families, which reflects a dip by 1% from last month. The net score, which was at +26 last month, increased by two at +28 this month.

• Spends on non-essential & discretionary products like AC, Car, and Refrigerator has increased for 5% of families, which reflects a decrease by 2% from last month. The net score, which was at +2 last month, has reduced to +1 this month. Sentiment towards discretionary spends highlight the lowest percentage increase in the last four months.

• Expenses towards health-related items such as vitamins, tests, healthy food has surged for 33% of the families. This reflects a decrease in consumption by 6% from last month. The health score which has a negative connotation i.e., the lesser the spends on health items the better the sentiments, had a net score value of -28 last month, is at -22 this month. Sentiment towards health spends also showcase the lowest percentage increase in the last four months.