Quotient Group gets T ‘Gangs’ Gangadhar as Group CEO

17 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Quotient Ventures, Mumbai based Brand and Communications Group, appoints media and advertising veteran T. Gangadhar (Gangs) as co-founder and Group CEO.

Talking about the appointment, Founder and Group Chairman & CEO, Joseph George ( Joe ) said: “I have always admired leaders in companies getting in talent better than oneself; I think I have done so too with the appointment of Gangs. His experiences and competencies across Organizational leadership (India & APAC), P&L Management, Advertising (strategic planning and account management), Marketing, Media, Content, Digital and Data are just what the Group requires hereon in its growth ambitions across Tilt Brand Solutions, Vector Brand Solutions and StudioQ.”

Talking about his appointment, T.Gangadhar, the incoming Co-Founder & Group CEO added: “I have tremendous admiration and respect for what Joe, Shriram and Rajiv have built in such a short period of time. Rarely does one get the opportunity to lead an organization that has so much going for it, yet is hungry to do better. I am excited about the prospect of deploying the Full-Brained-Thinking philosophy, and further consolidating the Group’s position as a premier destination for brands and businesses owners.”