PokerBaazi celebrates 8-year completion with campaign

04 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

PokerBaazi , online poker platform, introduces #PokerBaaziShuffled on its app. With PokerBaazi completing their eight-year milestone, the campaign epitomizes the journey that users have enjoyed on the platform.

Speaking about the campaign, Navkiran Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Baazi Games said: “Our consumers are always at the core of all our innovations at PokerBaazi. #PokerBaaziShuffled is an interesting way of highlighting some of the noteworthy facts of their Poker journey in 2022. These insights are an indicator of their interaction patterns on the platform.”

He further added, “The poker community in India is growing each day and within CY22 itself we have added more than 10 Lac new users on the platform. We hope the users like their #Shuffled videos and continue to be a part of the PokerBaazi journey.”