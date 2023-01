PNB Housing Finance rolls out new film

02 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

PNB Housing Finance rolls out a New Year brand campaign. Let’s throw the New Year party in your “own” home, suggests PNB Housing Finance’s new film.

PNB Housing Finance aptly captures this sentiment in its New Year campaign. As part of its New Year promotion, PNB Housing Finance has rolled out a short film that appeals to people instinctively while conveying a light-hearted message of enjoying the ‘New Year party at your new home’.

The film also it highlights PNB Housing Finance’s vision to fulfil everyone’s lifelong dream of owning their own house by providing home loans at attractive interest rates along with longer tenures.