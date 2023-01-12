Omnicom Media Group India launches Auto ROI Vault

12 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) India has announced the launch of the OMNI Auto ROI Vault, a market-leading and powerful repository spanning 500+ econometric models built on the back of Omnicom Media Group’s extensive ROI-based approach and industry-leading work with automobile clients in India and around the world. With a dominant market share in the auto category in India, OMG manages over 34% of the Indian auto industry’s media mandate.

As a part of the agency’s focus on making media spending’s impact on revenue a focus, and by extension long-term business growth, the Auto ROI Vault enables automotive players on the global stage to make nuanced decision-making – a cut above many traditional industry frameworks, and one that shines a light on unlocking true revenue potential and sustainable growth. Data-driven attribution continues to be a priority at Omnicom Media Group and the auto category is just the beginning. One can expect more categories in the near future.

Omni is Omnicom Group’s people-based precision marketing and insights platform, designed to identify and define personalized consumer experiences at scale across creative, media, CRM as well as other Omnicom practice areas. With the launch of the Auto ROI Vault, Omni now allows for the ability to precisely curate investment planning and channel plans for both short-term and long-term payoffs for auto brands. Across Omnicom Media Group’s agencies – OMD and PHD, teams can calibrate and optimize investment plans and effective allocation of budgets based on the potential of media spends to generate revenue.

In a market that is in a state of constant flux, combined with increased competition, it becomes imperative for marketers today to analyse metrics tracking, lead generation, conversion, sales and more. Businesses need to adapt and evolve and be able to adjust media budgets with high precision, enabling a rigorous marketing strategy focusing on the big picture – revenue. Traditional ways of estimating and setting media budgets, using a combination of Share of Market/Share of Voice ratios or Advertising to Sales ratios, prove challenging when it comes to getting an accurate picture of the impact of marketing efforts on business functions like customer service, sales and overall revenue impact and this is where the ROI Vault comes in.

Featuring a collection of 500+ models curated for Auto OEMs specifically across 20+ markets; with India being one of the key emerging markets featured in it, the OMNI Auto ROI vault empowers clients to reach the desired revenue objective by allocating budget wisely across various channels, benchmarking of categories to measure the performance and predicting models for future sales and revenue – thereby enabling them to focus on the eventual business generated and not just interim media variables.

Kartik Sharma, Group CEO of Omnicom Media Group India, said: “OMG’s data-led approach delivers on our ambitions of exceeding the needs of our clients, being their most trusted partner on their journey of transformation and being able to uncover business-led insights with a tangible impact on revenue growth. With the OMNI Auto ROI Vault’s marketing orchestration capabilities, we are primed to help brands see the effectiveness of media planning as a long-term investment rather than approaching it as yet another cost incurred. With it in our arsenal, we are uniquely positioned to focus on revenue-driven outcomes for our clients and further deliver on our promise of our transparent and client-centric approach to brand building.”