OML appoints Manav Parekh as the Creative Head

20 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

OML Entertainment, content studio and creator management company, appoints Manav Parekh as its Creative Head for its Branded Practice. His role at OML will see him as head creative, leading all branded content work across all businesses at OML.

Tusharr Kumar – Chief Operating Officer – OML Entertainment said: “At OML, we’re always looking for people who want to work at the cutting edge of the digital content evolution. In fact, we’re attracting talent from traditional advertising agencies and businesses as they want to work in a collaborative space that gives them a canvas to express on in newer, unconventional ways, a space that’s the future in the creator and creative ecosystems. Manav’s ability for brand storytelling and understanding of the new media space will help us drive a big impact for our brand partners – old and new. We’re looking forward to working with Manav and continue building the creative teams at OML”