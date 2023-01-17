Ogilvy is Effie Agency of the Year

16 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

There was an unusually cool breeze at the lawns of Taj Landsend hotel in suburban Mumbai, the venue of choice for the Effie Awards each year. Conducted by The Advertising Club the Effie Awards are key for networked agencies as the performance in India adds up to the global performance, and when it comes to critical pitches, it’s Effectiveness (hence Effie) as against Creativity (the Creative Abby) that matters most.

So in the 2022 edition, it was favourites Ogilvy that took away the top honour of the Agency of the Year. Mondelez India was Client of the Year, while coveted Grand EFFIE was won by Leo Burnett India for Whisper India’s campaign ‘Whisper: Changing the education system to keep girls in school.’

Surpassing all its previous editions, Effie 2022 received 986 entries, the highest ever in 22 years, and saw participation from 53 agencies.

Speaking at the awards night, Partha Sinha, President, The Advertising Club, said: “It is extremely heartening to witness Effie become the most coveted trophy within the marketing and advertising fraternity. Like every year, this year too, Effe has witnessed significant patronage from industry veterans and category leaders. I’d like to congratulate all the winners for crafting impactful campaigns that are now sheer examples of innovation and effectiveness.”

Elaborating on the awards, Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Chairperson, Effie India, said: “It gives me great joy to host the Effie Awards once again as a physical event, celebrating the best work of the year with the people who create them. A big thank you to 493 judges who judged a record-breaking 986 entries over three rounds of online judging. I also thank each participating agency and client for their support. And a huge shout out to our sponsors, The Ad Club managing committee, the Effie committee, Effie New York, and The Ad Club secretariat to make this event a huge success.”

Adding on the enhancements in the award process this year, Pradeep Dwivedi, Co-Chairperson, Effie India, added, “We have built a sustainable trajectory as a leading Effie organising body, having successfully implemented the new Acclaim Platform for the jury process this year, in tandem with our worldwide peers and Effie Global team. The adoption and change management of the same by our industry members has been truly amazing!”

A special award for creator marketing was awarded to Mondelez, Wavemaker and Ogilvy.

EFFIE 2022 RESULTS

EFFIE 2022 Agency of the Year

EFFIE 2022 Client fo the Year