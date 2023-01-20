Nickelodeon rolls out new anthem and campaign

20 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Nickelodeon rolls out brand-new anthem and campaign ‘#DoTheNickNick’ to usher in 2023. The campaign features India’s favourite Nicktoons, celebrates kids, and encourages them to look forward to 2023 with a positive and exciting outlook. The anthem is written by Gulzar and sung by Armaan Malik.

Speaking on what the franchise has in store for the year, Viacom18 Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network Head, Nina Elavia Jaipuria said: “2022 was a year of milestones. We entertained, engaged, and empathized with our young audiences through the highs and lows in new and innovative ways. As we begin the new year, we once again reiterate our promise to our viewers of bringing the best stories and characters. Our new anthem champions exactly what Nickelodeon stands for = ‘Nick for Kids and Kids for Nick.’ We are excited on presenting a power-packed year, further reinforcing our bond with kids.”