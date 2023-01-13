MakeMyTrip partners with EEMA

13 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

The Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with MakeMyTrip’s MyBiz platform to provide cost-effective and time-saving corporate travel solutions for its members. As per the understanding, all member entities of EEMA, located across 100+ Indian cities, will be able to avail of differentiated services offered by the MyBiz platform.

Said, Ankur Kalra, Treasurer, EEMA: “The partnership aims to simplify and automate the entire travel booking process for all member entities of EEMA through MakeMyTrip’s self-booking platform. This partnership will enable event professionals to focus on what they do best – creating unforgettable events and entertainment experiences – while their travel needs are taken care of by the experts at MyBiz.”

Speaking on the development, Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, added: “The attempt is to obviate the travel pain points of the events management industry. All the members of EEMA will be able to enjoy a high level of automation and benefits offered by the MyBiz platform leading to valuable savings on the travel budget.”