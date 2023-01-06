Lowe Lintas wins mandate of brand Lifestyle

06 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Lifestyle, fashion retail company, appoints Lowe Lintas to manage its creative duties. As a part of the partnership, Lowe Lintas Bangalore will be responsible for the brand building mandate of the parent brand Lifestyle and its in-house brands (Ginger, Melange, Code, Forca, Fame Forever, IKSU, Kappa, Bossini, Smiley and Juniors).

Speaking on the partnership, Rohini Haldea, AVP & Head, Marketing – Lifestyle said: “We are delighted to onboard Lowe Lintas as our new brand building and creative partner. Their sound strategic thinking and path-breaking creative capabilities, combined with fashion expertise make them the perfect partner to lead Lifestyle. With this partnership, we look forward to creating inspiring, and impactful work that lead the consumer and take Lifestyle to the next level of engagement and growth.”

Commenting on the win, Sonali Khanna, President and Head of Office – South, Lowe Lintas added: “While online shopping ruled during the pandemic, people are keen to return to a more visceral in-shop experience. But the plethora of choices available today, both offline and online, has made it imperative for brands to go beyond the obvious. Merely providing on-trend products or a captivating shopping experience is just not enough; brands have to connect with customers through a deeper meaning by taking a powerful stand that is both inspirational and aspirational at the same time. Lifestyle has always enjoyed a special connect with its consumers, and we believe our new work will stir their souls and reignite their imagination. By focusing on the stand of the Lifestyle brand, we are confident of lifting the Lifestyle experience to even greater heights.”