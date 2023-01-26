Liqvd Asia collaborates with Vega Personal Care for campaign

25 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Liqvd Asia, digital marketing agency, has collaborated with beauty and personal care brand Vega, for a campaign. The new campaign #BeGenFree cuts across generations to celebrate the spirit of individualism and freedom.

Said Anish Varghese, Chief Creative Officer, Liqvd Asia: “We did not want to pigeonhole Vega’s audience with labels that already exist. This led to the creation of #BeGenFree, a term that creates a wider appeal for Vega. It is a diverse community that unites all such social groups under one roof.”

Added Eiti Singhal, Chief Marketing Officer, Vega: “After the success of our last award-winning campaign ‘Flaunt your befikar’ we thought we’d step it up by introducing a digital campaign that encourages self-assurance, celebrates individuality, and fosters a sense of community within a free society. We are adopting a “self-focus” position as a brand, which gave rise to the hashtag #BeGenFree. It gives both men and women the freedom to express themselves. Our target audience will connect with our elevated line of communication, thanks to Team Liqvd Asia.”