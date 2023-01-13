Lionel Messi promotes Byju’s Education for All Foundation

13 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

On the heels of Argentina’s historic FIFA World Cup victory, Lionel Messi has posted ‘Namaste India’ on his Instagram to the delight of his millions of followers. The post carries a series of pictures showing Messi wearing Byju’s jersey to promote the cause of equitable and accessible education through the Byju’s Education For All (EFA) foundation.

Byju’s, the edtech company, had announced Messi as the global brand ambassador of EFA, its social initiative, a month before the World Cup began in November. Messi is known to promote the cause of equal education and also serves as a global brand ambassador of UNICEF.

“Children are our future,” Messi wrote, adding that no matter where they live, every child deserves an equal opportunity to learn and grow. Commending BYJU’S and its groundbreaking work in championing inclusive tech-driven education for all, Messi took the message of equal, equitable, and quality education for all to his 400 million+ social media followers, and marked his welcome into the BYJU’S family. His post garnered nearly 10 million, or 1 crore, likes in the first ten hours, making it one of his most popular endorsement posts.

Said Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of Byju’s: “We are honoured to have Lionel Messi join us in our mission to provide accessible education for all children, regardless of their background or location. Messi’s passionate advocacy for education and children aligns perfectly with our own values at Byju’s, and we look forward to working with him to expand the reach and impact of our Education for All initiative.”