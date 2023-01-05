Kurkure launches new sub-brand ‘Kurkure Playz’

04 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Kurkure snacks has unveiled a new TVC campaign celebrating its new sub-brand – Kurkure Playz. Kurkure Playz comes in two international dairy flavoured offerings, Kurkure Playz Puffcorn and the all-new Kurkure Playz Pastax. Kurkure Playz Puffcorn has a distinct shape with a light texture and comes in cheese flavour whilst the all-new Kurkure Playz Pastax has a creamy, herb and onion flavour in a pasta-shaped bite.

Speaking about the new film, Neha Prasad, Associate Director and Brand Lead, Kurkure said: “Kurkure has always kept its consumers at the centre and connected with them through innovative product offerings and quirky, masaledaar storytelling. The Kurkure Playz launch is a big entry in the rapidly growing soft texture snacks in two formats – puffed and pellet. We are excited about our new ‘Halke Mein Lo’ campaign, as it encourages the youth to not get hassled by the daily squabbles and to take a lighter approach to life by adding a dose of masti to any given situation.”

Further discussing the campaign, Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director – Leo Burnett added: “The film introduces the new Kurkure Playz and while we wanted to keep the light-hearted quirky tonality of Kurkure, we also wanted to add a playful dimension to the new products. We bring this alive with our ‘Halke Mein Lo’ proposition – where the film places the characters in extraordinary situation of finding a ghost in the room. However, the story takes an unusually cool and hilarious turn when the protagonist takes things lightly.”