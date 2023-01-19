Kriti Sanon campaigns for joins Heads Up For Tails

18 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

HUFT (Heads Up For Tails), online pet store, launches a 3 films campaign. The ad film is produced by Cutting Crew Studio and features brand ambassador Kriti Sanon with her pet dog, Coco.

Speaking on the brand campaign, Samriddh Dasgupta, CMO, Heads Up For Tails, said: “We welcomed Kriti as our brand ambassador in August, and the response from the community has been tremendously rewarding. With Cutting Crew, there’s always a collaborative creative approach which results in fantastic outcomes. The team understood our values, brand aspirations and narrative style, and helped build a campaign that we are very proud of.” This insight clearly comes out in the date night film conceptualized by Cutting Crew & Heads Up For Tails during their intense brainstorming sessions at the studio.”

Added the Creative Director at Cutting Crew Studio, Shaamik Shah: “Shoot days are so much fun…and especially if you’re shooting with such lovely pets then that itself is a complete icing on the cake. Being an ardent dog lover myself, working with a brand like Huft was an absolute wholesome experience. Right from conceptualisation to bringing this campaign live, our entire team at Cutting Crew were well invested right from the start and this, btw, also happens to be one of the most special projects for our entire team.”