Koo R-Day with new campaign

24 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Koo, the Made-in-India Twitter-like microblogging platform has launched a campaign around Republic Day. Called #TogetherWeKoo, it started on January 21.

“India is a land of diversity, with 1000s of languages, and true expression lies in being able to speak from the heart, in one’s own language,” said Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and Co-Founder of Koo. “True democracy lies in giving a platform to everyone, and we invite you to join us on Koo and support this campaign of equal opportunity of expression.”