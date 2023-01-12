It’s Effie night tomorrow!

By Our Staff

The Advertising Club will conduct its annual Effie India Awards 2022 tomorrow, Friday, January 13 at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai, 6.30pm onwards. Effie awards, as we know, are awarded for advertising effectiveness.

The Effie Awards is being conducted for the last 22 years, and this year, the Advertising Club reports receiving 986 entries from 53 agencies participating. With 300 marketing professionals and 193 media professionals and planners, Effie 2022 had 493 jury members in all.

Talking about this year’s Effie, Partha Sinha, President, The Advertising Club, said: “The Advertising Club is a proud advocate to brands and agencies that create impactful innovations. It has been a long pause and we are excitedly expecting to witness some amazing work receive recognition and appreciation. This year at Effie India Awards, we are looking out for meaningful work that reflects effectiveness and efficiency. We are ecstatic and cannot wait to watch the category torchbearers and their work being celebrated at the industry’s most coveted awards event.”