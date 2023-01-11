Interactive Avenues wins Vim mandate

10 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Interactive Avenues, a Reprise network company, and the digital arm of Mediabrands India, has won the digital creative mandate for Hindustan Unilever Limited’s dishwash brand – Vim. The agency won this mandate through a highly competitive pitch process and will handle the account through its Mumbai office.

Said Amardeep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues: “As a market category, dishwash typically has a low-involvement footprint online. We will leverage best-in-class strategies to shape impactful conversations for the brand and take their digital story to the next level.”

Interactive Avenues is a full-service digital marketing company with offices in Mumbai (headquarters), Gurgaon, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata. They offer a comprehensive range of cutting-edge services including Media, Programmatic, Data & Analytics, E-Commerce, Paid Search, Social Media, SEO, ORM, Creative and Web Development under one roof with fluid, multidisciplinary teams.