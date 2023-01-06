ICICI Prudential Life Insurance signs Suryakumar Yadav

06 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance announced an association with Suryakumar Yadav, to launch a new digital-first campaign – “360° Financial Protection with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance”.

The campaign’s central message is how ICICI Prudential Life Insurance offers a comprehensive suite of protection products providing all-round life cover that offers 360 degree financial protection in any critical situation, together with trust, dependability and consistency.

Since his international debut, Suryakumar Yadav has quickly risen to emerge as one of the most consistent and dependable batters in the white ball format. The multi-dimensional batter is popularly known as “Mr. 360 degree” for his wide array of shots covering every inch of the field.

Manish Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said: “We are delighted to partner with Suryakumar Yadav. His commitment – both on and off the field – is admirable. SKY is an inspiration owing to his consistent form and dependability. He is a seamless fit with our brand which has always delivered on its promises and thereby has earned the trust of millions for over two decades. Just like Mr. 360 degree, who has got every shot in the book, our offerings also cater to the customers’ diverse and evolving needs at every stage of life and provides a 360 degree financial protection.”