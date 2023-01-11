Heylin Spark bags mandate for 92 New Accounts

11 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Heylin Spark, a data-driven brand communications firm, bagged the PR and digital mandates of 92 New Accounts to its portfolio in a short span of two months. The firm bagged the accounts in a multi-agency pitch and will be responsible for increasing the brand awareness and media visibility for these accounts as a part of its partnership.

Speaking on the achievement Shubham Sharma, Founder & CEO – Heylin Spark said: “A strong brand matters as the importance of branding is increasing with every passing day. In today’s competition-driven marketplace and business landscape, businesses can no longer ignore their branding strategies and branding has become more than just attractive logos. Modern businesses require tailored solutions as per their business goals & requirements and must focus on all aspects of business, including company reputation, customer service, marketing, advertising, online presence, etc. to build a strong brand around their products and services.”