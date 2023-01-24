Havas gets Debanjan Basak as Group Creative Director

24 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Havas Worldwide India, the creative arm of Havas Group India, has further strengthened its creative team with the appointment of Debanjan Basak as Group Creative Director.

Havas Worldwide India has been on a creative transformation journey in recent years, with notable additions to the team’s creative steam. Basak’s appointment follows the appointment of Anupama Ramaswamy as Chief Creative Officer last year followed by Jaibeer Ahmad as Managing Partner – North. Basak will report to Ramaswamy and will oversee the expansion of the agency’s digital and social portfolio. He’ll be based in Gurugram.

Speaking about the appointment, Bobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India said: “For the last four years, Rana [Barua] and I have gone about shaping Havas Worldwide India into a brand-led, digital-first creative solutions company. This has helped us grow the agency multi-fold. The creative output, too, has gotten steadily better. Anupama is here on a mission to raise it several notches and I believe, with the addition of Debanjan, the creative leadership team will accelerate that. He is a man of many talents – he’s non-territorial, a great team player, and he can write. As you can imagine, I am kinda partial to that.”

Added Ramaswamy: “With a superb body of work, Debanjan brings with him a wealth of experience across formats. He will play a key role in driving our agenda of creativity beyond silos. Debanjan is not only a good creative leader, but he is also an extraordinarily warm and generous person. That’s exactly what Havas Group believes the new bunch of leaders should be. Debanjan will be responsible for driving creative excellence for clients and it really is such a pleasure to have him as a part of the Havas Worldwide India team.”