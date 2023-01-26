GroupM teams up with Optimum Television for new show

By Our Staff

GroupM’s Motion Content Group, in partnership with Google and Meta, announces the launch of a new show, “Jai Ho! Bharat Ki Anant Yatra,” in collaboration with Optimum Television. The show, a tribute to the contribution that the Indian Civilization has made to the world, takes viewers on a journey through India’s past, present, and future.

The show which will be available on Zee Network and can also be streamed on Google and Meta’s platforms is narrated by Sharad Kelkar and scripted by Prasoon Joshi.

Ashwin Padmanabhan, President – Investments, Trading, and Partnerships, GroupM – India, said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Jai Ho! Bharat Ki Anant Yatra. This show is a celebration of the stupendous journey of Indian Civilization and its contribution to the world. The show also looks into what the future holds for India as an economic and cultural world leader. We are proud to collaborate with Google Cloud and Meta to tell this inspiring story of India on the cusp of our Republic Day on Jan 26th.”