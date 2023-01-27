Grey collaborates with Axis Bank for R-Day campaign

27 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

 

Grey Group India collaborates with Axis Bank Republic Day Campaign. The campaign aims to  celebrate diversity and unity in an effort to acknowledge the one language over a billion Indians speak across borders.

 

The communiqué states  – With your support, Axis Bank and Grey Group hopes to get the Indian Sign Language officially recognised as the 23rd language in 2023.

 

Related Stories

Post a Comment 
Today's Top Stories
Gallery
Videos
© MXM India Private Limited Powered By: Mediology Software Pvt.Ltd.