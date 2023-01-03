Future Generali campaigns for equal rights for LGBTQIA+ community

03 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) has launched a campaign that puts a spotlight on providing the LGBTQIA+ members in a live-in relationship an equal opportunity to secure their health insurance needs. Staying true to its ‘Inclusion’ agenda and intent of being an ally to the LGBTQIA+ community, the insurer has expanded its definition of ‘family’ across all its retail health insurance offerings, to include LGBTQIA+ community and live-in partners.

Commenting on the campaign, Ruchika Malhan Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd. said: “We are conscious of the challenges faced by the LGBTQIA+ community. We believe the LGBTQIA+ community is of prominence and the individuals from the community deserve the right to avail of similar protection solutions alike any other individual. As insurers, we believe that we have a moral and societal responsibility to provide a level playing field to all sections of the society devoid of their personal preferences.”