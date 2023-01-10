Fortis Mumbai launches social media campaign

09 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Fortis Hospitals Mumbai has launched #AtFortisWePledge social media campaign to highlight the importance of self-health for both patients and caregivers.

Said Dr S Narayani, Business Head, Fortis Hospitals Maharashtra: “The purpose of the campaign is to encourage patients and their caregivers to make and follow through on their health-related new year’s resolutions, with support from the doctors & caregivers at Fortis. The aim is to promote self-health and wellness, which will in long run eventually reduce the need for hospitalizations and visits to outpatient clinics. Through this initiative, we intend to inspire individuals to prioritize their health and make choices that promote healthy living, leading to happier and healthier lives”