Forbes India unveils the first-ever Showstoppers edition

03 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Forbes India magazine unveils the first-ever Showstoppers edition in January, featuring 50 personalities from entertainment and sports whose achievements made them outperformers in their respective fields in 2022. The list of 50 – 20 from films, 15 from OTT and 15 from sports-is unranked and is curated by a jury of experts. The latest issue will be available on stands this week.

The Showstoppers list is part of a six-cover special edition. There’s actor Alia Bhatt, in one of her first conversations with the media after the birth of her daughter Raha. And actors Manoj Bajpayee and Shefali Shah, have finally got their due, thanks to OTT. The edition also tracks the rise of actor Deepika Padukone as a powerful fashion ambassador. It explores how Smriti Mandhana, the opening batter for the Indian women’s cricket team, is just getting started after notching up quite a few milestones early on in her career. There’s also a profile on how, after thirty years of multiple National Awards, two Oscars and Grammys, AR Rahman continues to push boundaries: As a musician, producer, writer and filmmaker.

Said Brian Carvalho, editor, Forbes India: “This year we deviate from the familiar script. Sure, we have the celebrities, but along with them, there are up-and-comers from the OTT and non-Bollywood brigade, and sportspersons (not just cricketers), who blazed a trial on track, field, in the boxing ring and over 64 squares.”

Added Preeti Sahni – COO, Forbes India: “The Celebrity issue is all about mapping milestones and achieving new landmarks of success. This year, we have curated a list of celebrities who are breaking barriers in their fields. Whether it be sports or entertainment, Forbes India has covered them.”