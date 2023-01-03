Filter Coffee Co wins mandate for Dr G Skincare

03 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Filter Coffee Co. marketing agency has won the digital media mandate for Dr G Skincare. The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.

The mandate aims at developing a firm strategic approach for the brand across digital platforms and PR while including engaging content and creativity to expand overall awareness and create a unique and authentic brand voice.

Said Dr Geetika Mittal, Founder and Medical Director of Isaac Luxe skin & anti-aging centre: “We were on the lookout for a team that would help us outwit our competitors with strategic, design-driven content. Looking forward to the innovative ideas Filter Coffee Co. has to offer.”

Commenting on the win, Anuja Deora Sanctis, CEO, and Founder of Filter Coffee Co. added: “We look forward to strengthening Dr. G’s digital presence, with a brand of such amazing skincare solutions, it’s very important to have the right kind of strategies. As Filter Coffee Co. is driven by next-generation technologies and solely focuses on its client’s business growth, we look forward to this partnership.”