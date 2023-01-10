Ferns N Petals appoints Shashwat Goswami as CMO

09 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Gifting brand Ferns N Petals (FNP) has announced the appointment of Shashwat Goswami to the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer. He was until recently Marketing Head at Gaana where he was leading growth, retention and brand marketing for the music streaming app.

Speaking on the appointment Pawan Gadia, Global CEO and Director, FNP said: “For the past 30 years FNPm has brought a lot of joy to people’s lives through its products and services. As we ready ourselves for the next phase of growth, innovation, marketing experience and sustainability will play a crucial role. We intend to bring our consumers closer to the brand by positioning FNP through an innovative lens, by capturing unique story telling opportunities and personalised retail experiences. Shashwat with his compelling track record, his depth and breadth of marketing experience is the right fit and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”