ET Now launches ETNowNews.com

27 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Leading English business News has announced the launch of its digital business news platform, ETNowNews.com.

Said Rohit Chadda, President & COO – Digital Business, Times Network said, “Serving holistic business news to the nation at large, we are delighted to expand ET Now’s unparalleled business news offerings to digital viewers. Powerful content enhanced by visual storytelling and simplified information to deliver easy-to-consume stories on business, stock market and economy, the website has been carefully designed and curated to appeal to the content preferences of all cohorts of users consuming business news online. With powerful and impactful multimedia content and a strong editorial team, I am confident ETNowNews.com will further fuel our mission in driving financial empowerment and will act as an enabler of financial freedom for every discerning Indian.”

Added Nikunj Dalmia, Managing Editor, ET Now and ET Now Swadesh said, “ET Now has been committed to India’s growth story for over a decade and we are now thrilled to launch our digital arm, ETNowNews.com, a multimedia business news platform that truly integrates ET Now’s Live stream, exclusive content, special shows, videos, and compelling analysis. Pioneering a revolution of financial empowerment and progress for millions of Indians, ET Now has delivered breakthrough stories that have redefined the Indian economic landscape. I am confident that ETNowNews.com will resonate with the audience, fulfilling their dreams and aspirations to Rise with India.”