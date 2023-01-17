Equitas Small Finance Bank rolls out CSR drive for education

16 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Equitas Small Finance Bank unveils ‘Circle of Life’ video to highlight the right to education for children in India.

Commenting on the release of the video, Vignesh Murali, Head – Marketing and Corporate Communications, Equitas SFB said: “Our ‘Circle of Life’ series signifies a way of taking and giving back to society and showcases the lives of people like Radha who go through problems yet never dim their determination to work towards achieving their goals. Equitas has always believed in Beyond Banking and played a small role in taking the needy section of society closer to their dreams. Success in these tasks is a motivation for all of us, as the feeling of making millions smile is truly beyond what words can explain. Circle of Life’ features real-life transformation stories of bravery, sacrifice and compassion, which the bank aims to reach a wider audience with the series to inspire and give hope.

With a single-minded focus on making banking simpler even for the unbanked and under-banked, the institution has been attesting to the fact that money can be used as a force for good. The web series is available on the social media platforms of Equitas Small Finance Bank.”