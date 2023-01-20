Elite Marque bags PR mandate of UnlistedKart

20 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Elite Marque, Corporate PR and Influencer Marketing Agency, has bagged the PR mandate of UnlistedKart, a tech-enabled and equity market-making platform. The agency will be in charge of the company’s media responsibilities, advocacy and strategic brand positioning, influencer engagement initiatives, and reputation management in India. The agency will service the account from its New Delhi office.

Speaking about the strategic agreement’s announcement Rajat Grover, Founder and CEO, of Elite Marque Public Relations said: “With new-age startups, unlisted shares have also been trending in the markets, and for investors, it has become more intriguing to invest in Pre-IPO companies. Many investors are determined to invest in Pre-IPO companies due to their higher returns. But currently, in the market, the IPOs are delayed for a couple of reasons becoming a hindrance to selling their profits. But UnlistedKart is the ultimate solution for buying/selling private blocks/unlisted shares and provides liquidity solutions in the secondary marketplace.”

Added Krishna Raghavan, Dy CEO of UnlistedKart: “We are pleased to have Elite Marque onboard and we are hopeful that their efforts will help us expand our reach and achieve our corporate communication goals. We look forward to a fruitful and long-lasting partnership with them.”