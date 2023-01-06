Edelweiss Tokio Life unveils campaign for organ donation

By Our Staff

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance unveils a 3-week long Organ Donation campaign called #PassItOn. At the centre of the campaign lies a relay marathon called Zindagi Express, which will travel 5,500 Kms across multiple cities in India to raise awareness regarding the dire need for Organ Donation. Besides an extensive BTL activation, the campaign will be supplemented by a robust digital and PR outreach.

For a 4th consecutive year, the life insurer will join hands with Mohan Foundation, an NGO working to improve India’s organ donation landscape since 1997, to augment its awareness efforts.

Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said: “After sustained digital efforts for the last 3 years, this is the right time to take our awareness efforts to the ground. When we embraced this social cause in 2019, our research showed us personal beliefs were the biggest roadblock in mobilising people for this cause. We, therefore, decided on taking inspiration from something fundamental that has worked well for the life insurance business – counselling people face to face.”