Digital Kong bags communication mandate for MMI Diplomatic

02 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Delhi NCR based digital marketing agency Digital Kong has won the digital communication mandate for Dubai based MMI Diplomatic, beverage marketing, sales and distribution. A subsidiary of the Emirates Group, Maritime and Mercantile International (MMI) holds a 100 year long legacy in supplying premium and super premium spirits, the largest wine portfolio and quality beers in over 40 countries across 4 key geographical regions- the Gulf & Middle East, East Africa, Indian Ocean and SouthEast Asia.

Digital Kong’s team will be taking the charge of MMI Diplomatics’ official communication across social media channels.

Karan Dhingra, Key Account Manager, Maritime and Mercantile International, said: “I’d heard tremendously well about Sanjana and her team at Digital Kong through associates in the industry. The team is creative and adapts quickly to the tonality of brands. MMI has always had an innovative approach in retail and marketing and I am sure that the experts at Digital Kong will continue to reflect the same through their analytical and contemporary approach.”

Sanjana Nischal, COO, Digital Kong, added: “I’m excited to once again serve the hospitality industry. My team and I equally share MMI’s vision and are elated with this partnership. Our focus will be on maintaining the legacy that MMI carries and further using our distinct marketing propositions in delivering an enhanced brand and consumer experience across funnels.”