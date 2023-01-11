Dia Mirza in new campaign of Lotus Organics

11 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Organic beauty brand Lotus Organics + has released a new campaign with actress Dia Mirza, for its Precious Brightening range of skincare products. As the Brand Ambassador for Lotus Organics+, Dia will appear in a new campaign which will run across various platforms.

Commenting on the new campaign, Nitin Passi, Chairman and Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, said: “Lotus Organics+ is a brand that uses only 100% certified organic actives in its products. We want our customers to be our ‘eco-responsible partner’ and adopt a sustainable lifestyle. In the new campaign our Brand Ambassador Dia Mirza highlights the organic ingredients that go in our Precious Brightening Range, potency of the organic ingredients in achieving skincare goals and the message to all of our customers to ‘live organic’”. Actress Dia Mirza elaborates, “Lotus Organics+ resonates with me as their products use only 100% certified organics. I believe that it is important that our lifestyle should be natural, free of toxins and healthy for the planet as well as ourselves. Everyone must do their bit for the environment and these steps begin at home, especially, through the beauty care products we choose. Lotus Organics+ embodies the idea of a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.”